Huzurnagar bypoll campaign gains momentum

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Poll campaign gained momentum in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency as TRS and its main opponent Congress upped the ante. Though TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy and Congress nominee N Padmavathi Reddy launched the poll campaign a couple of days ago, both the parties have intensified campaign and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their victory.

The ruling TRS assigned over half-a-dozen Ministers in addition to several legislators and party functionaries to cover every nook and cranny of the Huzurnagar Assembly segment. The TRS leadership is keen to snatch away the segment which had been a Congress bastion for more than a decade.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao had already announced that Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will also address a couple of public meetings seeking public support for Saidi Reddy. Minister G Jagadish Reddy took it upon himself as a prestigious issue and is busy making arrangements for TRS poll campaign.

Though Congress leaders launched the poll campaign ahead of TRS, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy alone is campaigning for his wife and Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy promised his support to Padmavathi, while his brother and MLA Rajagopal Reddy did not make any commitments. However, both the Komatireddy brothers are abstaining from participating in the poll campaign. None of the senior leaders including former Minister K Jana Reddy were nowhere to be seen during the poll campaign.

Interestingly, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s plea to Telangana TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi, the Left parties and other like-minded parties and organisations to support the Congress candidate, did not receive any response.

Instead, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Friday made it clear that there was no question of supporting the Congress in the bypoll and the party would field its candidate.

