Huzurnagar bypoll: Congress candidate finds fault with EVMs

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Suryapet: Congress candidate N Uttam Padmavathi, who faced a humiliating defeat in the Huzurnagar by-election, alleged that the EVMs were manipulated to favour the ruling party candidate.

Speaking to the media after completion of counting, she said the entire State was a witness to the support she got from different sections of society during the campaign. “Moreover, Huzurnagar constituency witnessed significant development during the tenure of my husband and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy,” she said, adding that she got suspicious when TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy established a lead of 2,000 votes in the first round itself.

She claimed that several independent candidates told her that they did not get the votes of even their family members. They have brought this issue to the notice of the Returning Officer, she added. When asked if she would consider approaching the court in view of her allegations of manipulation, she quipped: “We will think and decide.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .