Huzurnagar Bypoll: CPI extends support to TRS

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The CPI has decided to extend support to the ruling TRS in Huzurnagar Assembly by-election scheduled to be held on October 21.

Announcing the party’s decision here on Tuesday, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that given the current political scene in the State, the party’s State Committee had discussed the issue of support thoroughly and decided to extend “complete” support to the TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy. He said the party had decided to support TRS for the development of the constituency.

