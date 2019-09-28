Huzurnagar bypoll is ‘TRS vs anti-development forces’: Karne Prabhakar

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Suryapet: The Government Whip in Legislative Council Karne Prabhakar on Saturday described by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency as a contest between a political party working for development, and anti-development forces.

Speaking to media at Huzurnagar, Prabhakar said that TRS government was striving for comprehensive development of the State including Huzurnagar. Congress party leaders, however, “adopted an anti-development stand creating hurdles to development and irrigation projects.” He exuded confidence that people of Huzurnagar would present victory to the party, which was committed to development.

He has asked the TRS members to work as a soldiers for the victory of the TRS Candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the by-elections.

Urging the TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy to stop making “irrelevant comments” against TRS leaders, Prabhakar said Uttam’s comments were an “insult to the people of Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency.” The Congress always cheats people by indulging false propaganda during the elections, he added.

He also said constituency development suffered after Uttam was elected as an MLA but would speed up if the TRS candidate is elected. Saidi’s Reddy’s victory would benefit the people but Congress’ candidate, he said, and alleged that “Uttam Padmavathi Reddy’s win would benefit her family only.”

