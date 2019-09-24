Huzurnagar bypoll: Palla is TRS in-charge

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao appointed the party’s general secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as in-charge of the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll. He instructed Rajeshwar Reddy to be stationed at Huzurnagar constituency headquarters and coordinate with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the district for effective implementation of the party’s poll strategy and emerge victorious.

The Chief Minister also wanted all the party leaders including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party general secretaries and other leaders to gear up for the upcoming municipal elections. He advised them to take up the responsibility of winning maximum number of municipalities in the State and coordinate with the party’s leadership.

