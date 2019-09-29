Huzurnagar bypoll takes centrestage

By | Published: 10:08 pm 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: The byelection to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency took centrestage on Sunday with the electoral battle turning into a four-cornered contest with the TDP and the BJP formally joining the fray to take on the ruling TRS and opposition Congress in the October 21 bypoll.

However, it was a fifth political party, the CPI, despite not showing any intention to join the contest, which found itself in the middle of a tug of war between Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Congress on Sunday. Traditionally, the CPI has had a strong presence in Nalgonda district in which Huzurnagar constituency falls. Both the TRS and Congress have sought the CPI’s support for their candidates.

Though TRS candidate Sanampudi Saidi Reddy is way ahead in campaigning and is considered the front-runner, TRS, in a bid to cement its winning chances, decided to seek the CPI’s support. On Sunday, a team of TRS leaders led by party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao, met Telangana CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and other CPI leaders seeking their support for Saidi Reddy.

TRS reaches out to CPI

Keshav Rao told reporters after the meeting that TRS decided to ask CPI to support Saidi Reddy after learning that the CPI was staying away from the election. “We met with CPI leaders as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s intructions. The TRS and CPI are in agreement on several issues in the State such as Podu lands, and uranium mining. We hope that CPI will support us,” Keshav Rao said.

Shortly before the TRS leaders met Venkat Reddy, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy — whose wife N Padmavathi Reddy is Congress’ Huzurnagar candidate – appealed to the CPI not to support TRS. “The TRS is worried that it will lose. CPI should not forget the insults heaped by TRS leadership on CPI over the past six years. Support Congress and together we can teach TRS a lesson,” Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had won the seat in 2018 by a slender margin of about 7,000 votes, said in his plea.

Meanwhile, a non-commital Venkat Reddy said his party will announce its decision on October 1, after consultations with the national leadership of the CPI.

Elsewhere, struggling to remain relevant in Telangana after its wipe-out in the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the State, Telangana TDP president L Ramana announced the name of Chava Kiranmayee as the party’s nominee. He said: “We are not irrelevant in Telangana. We will show our strength in the State in the byelection.”

New players

Incidentally, the TDP, which allied with Congress, CPI and TJS in the 2018 Assembly polls, won just two seats, but adding insult to injury, one of the its two MLAs subsequently joined TRS.

Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman, meanwhile, on Sunday, declared that “BJP was the only party that is not family run”. “Our candidate Dr Kota Rama Rao will work for the people and the BJP expects to do well,” he said.

Though gung ho about its prospects in Telangana after the surprise four Lok Sabha seat victories in the State this year, on the ground, the BJP’s track record shows how weak it is in Huzurngar. In the 2018 elections, the BJP candidate, B Bhagya Reddy, got a mere 1,555 votes, resulting in the BJP losing its security deposit in the constituency.

