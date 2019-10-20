Huzurnagar bypoll: Tight vigil on trouble-mongers with 2,300 personnel

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: As many as 2,300 police personnel are being deployed for the smooth conduct of bypoll for Huzurnagar Assembly constituency on October 21.

The police identified 70 polling stations as sensitive in 40 places and mobile checking parties have been constituted to keep a tab on trouble-mongers. In addition to these checking parties, a special striking force was also deployed.

The range Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police will supervise the security arrangements in the constituency. “We are leaving no stone unturned in conducting the bypoll in a peaceful manner,” a senior police official said.

The police seized Rs 1.34 crore and around 1,500 litres of liquor during the checking at various places in the constituency.

