Huzurnagar bypoll verdict on Thursday; all set for counting of votes

Suryapet: The ruling TRS is expected to add one more Assembly seat to its kitty On Thursday with various exit polls predicting that party candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy enjoyed a clear edge over his nearest rival Uttam Padmavathi of Congress.

Saidi Reddy, it may be recalled, lost to TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy in the December 2018 State Assembly election by 7,466 votes, which, according to TRS, was mainly due to confusion among voters over the ‘truck’ symbol allotted to an Independent.

The State Congress president’s wife, Uttam Padmavathi, who lost to the TRS candidate from Kodad Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections, shifted to Huzurnagar which fell vacant after Uttam resigned following his elections as MP from Nalgonda.

The fight for Huzurnagar Assembly seat is essentially between TRS and Congress, with BJP and TDP just marking their presence. Ruling party leaders and pollsters say the voter turnout of 85-plus per cent in the by-election held on Monday clearly indicates that TRS would cross the finish line with ease. Pollsters also say the substantial tribal votes in the constituency have gone the TRS way this time around, with several Ministers, including Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod camping in Huzurnagar and taking up extensive campaigning in tribal thandas.

Meanwhile, all arrangements were made for counting of votes on Thursday at the Suryapet Market Yard godown. At 7 am on Thursday, the EVMs, which were kept in strong-rooms on the premises of Suryapet Agricultural Market Yard, would be shifted to the counting centre. The counting will be taken up over 22 rounds across 14 tables. A micro-observer, supervisor, assistant supervisor and three counting staff will be allocated to each table.

The counting will be taken up under the supervision of three Election Commission Observers, a District Election Officer and Returning Officer. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the result is expected to be announced by noon. As per a Supreme Court direction, slips of five VVPATs for each mandal will also be counted. Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed at the counting centre on Thursday, officials said.

