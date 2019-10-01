Huzurnagar bypoll victory belongs to TRS: KTR

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: With the credibility of the TRS government increasing day-by-day, the party’s victory in the Huzurnagar Assembly byelection is a foregone conclusion, said TRS working president K T Rama Rao, on Tuesday.

“The Congress is a sinking ship, and neither TDP nor BJP are in a position to compete with TRS in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency,” said the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD).

In a teleconference from Hyderabad with party leaders participating in the bypoll campaign, the Minister said Congress, which won thrice from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, did nothing for its development.

Though Congress is the main opponent for TRS in the Assembly segment, he wondered how the election of Congress candidate would resolve problems faced by the people of the constituency since the party was not in power either in the State or in the Centre.

“During his tenure as MLA that lasted for more than a decade, Uttam Kumar Reddy did not write a single letter to the State government for the constituency’s development. He also did not take up any developmental works during his tenure as Minister in the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he added. Even if Congress wins the bypoll, it will not benefit the constituency, he added.

Discussing the party strategies for the bypoll with the party leaders, the TRS working president said despite people electing a non-TRS MLA, the State government took up several developmental programmes including Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and Aasara pensions, among others in Huzurnagar constituency. He said people of the Assembly segment had reaped the benefits of various schemes launched by the State government.

“People are very positive about the TRS rule in the State. All we need to do is reach out to them and seek their blessings. The party leaders must reach out to every household and explain the State government’s initiatives towards people,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao is likely to campaign for TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy for at least three days. Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao is also scheduled to address a public meeting ahead of the polling on October 21.

TRS byelection in-charge MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, legislators and other senior leaders participated in the meeting and presented their feedback on the party’s performance in the election.

