Huzurnagar: Emphatic win for TRS, Saidi Reddy wrests seat from Cong

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi wrested the Huzurnagar Assembly seat from the Congress with its candidate Sanampudi Saidireddy registering an emphatic victory over Congress party’s Uttam Padmavathi Reddy. Though the BJP and TDP also contested the election that saw a total of 28 candidates trying their luck, the primary contest was between the TRS and Congress.

Saidi Reddy won with a majority of 43,233 votes. Soon after counting of votes began at 8 a.m. at Huzurnagar, he established an early lead with 2,467 votes ahead of his Congress party rival. That trend of TRS candidate maintaining his lead continued through all the 22 rounds of counting of votes.

In a bitterly fought contest, TRS pitched for development of the constituency and made a strong case for people to support Saidi Reddy to take forward Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s development agenda. The TRS also hammered home the message that N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the State Congress party unit president was the Huzurnagar MLA, he had done little to show for his work despite being elected from there in 2009, 2014, and again in 2018. However, he resigned as the Huzurnagar MLA after his election to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda constituency in 2019.

Saidi Reddy who contested the 2018 elections, lost with a narrow margin of 7,466 votes to Uttam Kumar Reddy and the TRS then attributed this defeat to confusion among voters between the TRS party symbol of the car and those of independent candidates with truck and tractors as their symbols.

However, this time, the TRS took much more care in its campaign explaining to the people the importance of identifying its car symbol on the EVMs and vote accordingly if the voter’s choice was to elect the ruling party candidate. These efforts, coupled with a campaign that saw an intensive outreach to voters and massive support from the voters themselves, ensured Saidi Reddy’s victory.

