Huzurnagar people thank KCR

By | Published: 12:57 am

Suryapet: The people of Huzurnagar performed ‘ksheerabhisekham’ of the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao near Municipality Office at Huzurnagar, thanking him for fulfilling promises.

They also raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister and hoped that developmental works would be completed at the earliest.

Fulfilling his promises made at ‘Kruthagnatha Sabha’ (Thanksgiving meeting) which was held after victory of TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the by elections, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for development of Huzurnagar Municipality, Rs 15 crore for Nereducharla Municipality and Rs 30 lakh for mandal headquarters.

In addition to this, Rs 28.57 crore were sanctioned for setting up of girls tribal welfare residential school at Huzurnagar and Rs 1.5 crore of setting up of Banjara Bhavan. People distributed sweets at the main centre in Huzurnagar.

Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member of Huzurnagar Koppula Saidi Reddy said the people of Huzurnagar presented landslide victory to the TRS candidate in the by elections to ensure the constituency was developed on all fronts. The Chief Minister has proved that their dream would be materialised and Huzurnagar Assembly constituency get all the facilities.

Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president Gudepu Srinivas and several members also participated in the programme.

