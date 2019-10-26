‘Huzurnagar will now become a real Huzur’

By | Published: 11:42 pm 12:02 am

Huzurnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao complimented the newly elected MLA from Huzurnagar, Sanampudi Saidi Reddy, as a young and energetic leader.

In his address at the thanksgiving meeting here following Saidi Reddy’s thumping win in the recent bypoll, the Chief Minister said: “Under the leadership of the new MLA, Huzurnagar should become a real Huzur. Use the funds, about Rs 100 crore which will be given, well in consultation with your young and energetic MLA”.

Chandrashekhar Rao also defended Power Minster G Jagadish Reddy for ridiculing the criticism levelled at the latter during the bypoll campaign where opposition parties attempted to deride the Minister over his height. “They called him a three-ft man. Height does not matter. This ‘three-ft man’ showed he can bring water from Kaleshwaram over a distance of 300 km to Penpahad. On the other hand, the seven-ft-tall leaders here did nothing for the

constituency,” he said.

Congress also opposed the Rs 30,000-crore Yadadri power plant at Damarecherla, which when completed, will add a lot of financial muscle for the district, he the TRS president said. The Chief Minister said the State government will take up with the Centre the issue of setting an ESI Hospital in the region, which is dotted with cement factories. “If need be, we will send Jagadish Reddy to Delhi to pursue this issue,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also said the government will assess the housing needs in the constituency and grant 2BHKs or provide the means to build homes for those who have land. He said the Telangana government was at the forefront of welfare and development in the country, and recounted how schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Mission Bhagiratha set the standards high in the country.

Saidi Reddy, in his address, thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for reposing faith in the people that they will elect him, despite him losing from the constituency in the 2018 elections. “I explained all the challenges and problems the constituency faces to the Chief Minister. From today, I am not just MLA Saidi Reddy, but Saidi Reddy your servant,” he said.

CM prays at canal carrying KLIS water

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday offered prayers and flowers to Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) waters flowing through the canal between Tirumalagiri and Penpahad. Chandrashekhar Rao, on his way to address a public meeting at Huzurnagar to thank people for the victory they gave to the TRS in the recent bypoll for the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, stopped by the canal, and accompanied by Energy Minster G Jagadish Reddy, offered prayers and flowers to the water in the canal.

This is for the first time that water from Godavari river, through the canal from the tail-end pond of Kakatiya Canal in Tirumalagiri mandal to DBM 71 Distributary via Durajpalli in Suryapet district, is travelling 50 km and further to Penpahad for providing irrigation to the tail-end areas served by the canal system.

People gathered at the location and greeted the Chief Minister by shouting slogans after which Chandrashekhar Rao spent a few minutes chatting with them before proceeding to Huzurnagar to address the public meeting.

KCR takes stock of 2BHK construction

Suryapet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inspected the under-construction double bedroom houses at Gumpula Tirumalagiri of Chivvemla mandal in the district, while on his way to Huzurnagar.

He reached Suryapet at 2.36 pm and left for Huzurnagar at 3.40 pm after having lunch at the Triveni Function Hall in the town. On his way to Huzurnagar, the Chief Minister stopped at Gumpula Tirumalagiri and inspected the under construction houses. He instructed officials to take measures for increasing greenery around the houses. The beneficiaries of the 2BHKs should also plant saplings, he said.

Later, the Chief Minister offered a puja to the Godavari waters flowing in the SRSP canal at Vallabhapuram in the district. In view of his visit, TRS leaders set up flexi banners all along with NH-65 at Choutuppal, Chityal, Nakrekal, Suryapet and Kodad, welcoming him. People in large numbers gathered to welcome the Chief Minister. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and others accompanied Chandrashekhar Rao.

