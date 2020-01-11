Hyd FC, coach Brown part ways

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: The struggling Indian Super League franchise from city Hyderabad Football Club and their manager Phil Brown agreed to part ways on Saturday.

The Hyderabad FC has been struggling in the ongoing season recording just one win (against Kerala) and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have two draws, and as many as nine losses in 12 matches in the season. Brown was appointed the head coach at the start of the season.

“We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavors,” said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

