Hyd startup develops remote Covid-19 monitoring platform

“Only about 15-20 percent of COVID patients need critical treatment and it is becoming extremely difficult for doctors and hospitals to identify these patients.”

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based health-tech startup Vigocare has launched remote patient monitoring platform using an external biosensor. The connected care platform offers the doctors and healthcare providers with a dashboard which is connected to the wireless biosensors used by the patient. The patient has to apply the device on the chest and using Artificial Intelligence (AI), the biosensor provides details on vitals like ECG, heart rate, SPo2, respiratory rate and temperature which are some of the major symptoms of Covid-19.

“Only about 15-20 percent of COVID patients need critical treatment and it is becoming extremely difficult for doctors and hospitals to identify these patients. Our device helps in monitoring the patient’s vitals and alerts the doctors and healthcare professionals as and when any discrepancy arises. By connecting the device to the phone and using AI, we provide an immersive and remote monitoring service at a time when physical movement of people is restricted,” said Dr. Sekhar Chennupati, CEO and founder, Vigocare.

The company already has done 80,000 hours of monitoring and has tied up with various hospitals and doctors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Going ahead, it plans to expand its operations to other cities across India and is looking to partner with healthcare institutes and individual doctors in order to provide the device to the patients. “Our vision is to provide remote patient monitoring systems to most of the healthcare institutes in the country and we are targeting to reach one lakh patients in the next six months,” said Chennupati.

The user-friendly and intuitive dashboard assists health care providers in accessing and studying patient health patterns and trends seamlessly, empowering them with faster and precise decision-making capabilities. The Vigocare services can be subscribed for up to 15 days at a reasonable price.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .