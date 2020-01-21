Hyd U-14 gain first innings lead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: Imran Ghouri returned with three wickets (3/35) while D Manish scalped two (2/42) as Hyderabad secured a two-run first-innings lead against Kerala in the South Zone Under-14 two-day match being held in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Batting first, Hyderabad were shot out for 245 as Adwaith Prince (3/40) and Md Enan (3/45) picked up three wickets apiece. Kerala, in reply, were dismissed for 243 despite SS Akshay’s fighting 79.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 245 in 85.3 overs (Y Tej Sri Ram 42, Md Enan 3/45, S Navneeth 2/30, Adwaith Prince 3/40) drew with Kerala 243 in 78 overs (Ahamed Imran 40, SS Akshay 79, Imran Ghouri 3/35, D Manish 2/42).

