Hyd U-19 clinch Rajiv Gandhi All India title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad secured a thrilling six-run win over Tamil Nadu to emerge champions of the 7th Rajiv Gandhi All India U-19 Day and Night Cricket Championship at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Friday.

Brief scores: Final: Hyderabad 139 in 20 overs (Salmulraj 2/24, Sunny 2/26, Pranshu 2/21) bt Tamil Nadu 133/8 in 20 overs (Varun Goud 2/26, Anirudh 2/20, Kevin 2/26, Koushik Reddy 2/4); Awards: Best batsman: Tushar (TN); Best bowler: Saqlin (Hyd); Best wicket-keeper: Gourav Reddy (Hyd); Best fielder: Jasper (Ktka); Best all-rounder: Taha sheik (Hyd); Semifinals: Chennai 81 in 14.5 overs (Samuel Raj 5/15, Vinay 3/15) lost to Tamil Nadu 84/2 in 11 .1 overs (Adnan khan 52); Karnataka 71 in 18.2 overs (Venkat 27, Taha 3/18, Ritvik 2/14, Saqlain 2/10) lost to Hyderabad 75/1 in 10.5 overs (Anuraag 37).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.