Hyd U-23 eves lose to Karnataka

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Riding on a half-century from opener S Subha (56) and a tidy spell by skipper C Prathyusha (2/18 from 10 overs), Karnataka defeated Hyderabad by 36 runs in the Women’s Under-23 One Day Trophy match at ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri on Sunday.

This was Hyderabad’s second successive loss from as many games. The visitors earlier restricted Karnataka to 192/6 in 50 overs as Bhogu Shravani bowled a tight spell (1/22 from 10 overs) to restrict the flow of runs.

Hyderabad, chasing 193, lost wickets at regular intervals. No.3 batter Anuradha Nayak was the top-scorer with 36 runs as Hyderabad were dismissed for 156 from 49 overs.

Brief scores: Karnataka U-23 women: 192/6 in 50 overs (S Shubha 56, Bhogi Shravani 1/22) bt Hyderabad U-23 women: 156 in 49 overs (Anuradha Nayak 36, C Prathyusha 2/18).

