Hyd U-23 register first win of the season

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:28 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad bowlers led by T Krishnacharit (3/40), ably supported by Ctl Rakshann (2/32), Ajay Dev Goud (2/19) and S Praneeth Raj (2/25) produced a collective performance to bowl out Rajasthan for 137 in the second innings and secure a 41-run in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy under-23 match at Gymkhana Ground on Friday.

This was Hyderabad’s first win in the tournament and it would be a big relief for Chandan Sahani’s men who lost four of their five matches before this encounter and were languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Chasing 178, Rajasthan side which resumed at 35/3 Hyderabad bowlers kept the visitors under pressure and delivered key scalps at crucial intervals.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 241 & 174 bt Rajasthan 237 & 137 in 36 overs (T Krishnacharit 3/40, S Praneeth Raj 2/25).

