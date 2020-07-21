Hydel power generation kicks off in Telangana

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: With reservoirs under both the Krishna and Godavari rivers and their tributaries receiving heavy inflows and the floodwater being let downstream, the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TSGenco) has pumped its hydroelectricity production. The TSGenco hopes to generate 4,500 million units (MU) this “Vaanakalam”, besides the thermal power, which is always on the higher side.

Currently, both the upper and lower Jurala hydel stations on the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) on the Krishna have been generating 350MW of power, which is almost 15 days ahead of the normal routine. The Genco is also set to run its hydel power unit at the Srisailam project. On the Godavari too, prospects of generating power have become brighter with the Sriram Sagar Project unit adding 36 MW of power as on Monday.

“As the reservoirs are filling fast and the water is released, we could start the power production. The situation will further improve as rains are anticipated in the catchment areas of the major rivers in the coming days. While we have started generating power from the stations located on the Krishna, the situation is encouraging on the Godavari too. The hydel power generation this monsoon could be around 4,500 MU,” Ch Venkatarajam, Director (Hydel) Genco, told ‘Telangana Today’.

As on Sunday, thermal power units in the State produced 60.050 MU while the hydel power generation was 15.692 MU. There is no significant addition from the non-conventional energy sources such as solar or wind. However, there is an overall increase in the electricity generated in the State through its thermal and hydel power projects put together in 2019-20 compared with that in the previous year. The Genco produced 1,751.8 MU of hydel and 21,297 MU of thermal power in 2018-19 and 4,509.2 MU of hydel and 21,025 MU of thermal power in 2019-20. The total power generated from all the sources in 2019-20 is 25,536 MU compared with 23,050 MU in 2018-19.

On the other hand, 37,651 cusecs of water at the PJP has been put to use to produce hydel power at its 36 MW power generating unit as the inflows into the reservoir are consistent at 55,000 cusecs and outflows 58,933 cusecs. The Srisailam reservoir has been receiving inflows of 68,027 cusecs while 25,831 cusecs are being let out. It is 21,531 cusecs and 1,163 cusecs respectively at the Nagarjuna Sagar.

On the other hand, the average inflows at the SRSP over the past one day are 4,069 cusecs and outflows 1,604 cusecs.

