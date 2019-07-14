Hyderabad: 1.5 lakh devotees turn-up for Golconda Bonalu

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Bonalu festivities at Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Temple atop the Golconda fort witnessed a heavy turn-out of devotees on Sunday. By rough estimates, close to 1.5 lakh devotees thronged the fort to have the darshan of the Goddess.

The rush of devotees at Golconda fort made it very difficult for the police to control the festival crowd. Due to winding steps and narrow passage, devotees jostled with each other, as they tried to reach inside the temple and present offerings to the Goddess Mahankali.

Women carrying ‘bonam’ laced with cooked rice and jaggery in an earthen pot faced numerous problems to reach the temple. However, the police personnel assisted them in reaching the temple to offer ‘bonam’ to the Goddess Mahankali. The police authorities have estimated that close to 1.5 lakh devotees had visited the fort to have darshan of the Goddess on Sunday.

The passage starting from the main entrance of the Golconda fort to the temple was packed with devotees. Anticipating that there would be huge turnout, the city police enforced restrictions near the fort and its surroundings to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) A R Srinivas said the festival passed off peacefully on Sunday. “We made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees,” he said.

The bonalu festival at the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad will be celebrated on July 21 and 22. As devotees started thronging the temple in large numbers since Tuesday, the police placed barricades near the main lane connecting the temple to prevent traffic jams.

