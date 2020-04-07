Hyderabad: 1 lakh meals contributed to Annapurna scheme

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Friends of Hyderabad in association with Eventsnow has raised funds and contributed one lakh meals to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Annapurna meals scheme.

Friends of Hyderabad thanked all the donors for extending their support and said, “encouraged by the success of this initial fund raiser, we have taken the responsibility to sponsor the entire free dinner meals program provided under Annapurna scheme during this current lockdown.”

Akshaya Patra team is estimating they would need to supply about two lakh dinner meals by April 15 and funds were being raised for the next one lakh meals, according to a press note.

