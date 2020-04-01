Hyderabad: 10 Covid patients test negative in first test

By | Published: 3:03 pm 3:04 pm

Hyderabad: In a positive development in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, 10 Covid-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital here have tested negative in the first round of diagnostic tests carried out to ascertain the viral load. Health authorities here are preparing to conduct the second round of diagnostic tests in the next couple of days.

Apart from this, two patients who have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus are expected to be discharged on Wednesday evening, health officials said.

At present, there are 77 active coronavirus positive cases in Telangana and 14 patients have been discharged after recovery while six have died due to Covid-19. Overall, the number of persons who tested positive in Telangana is 97.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .