Hyderabad 10K Run trophies unveiled

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The official race T-shirts, finishers medals and team trophies for the Freedom Hyderabad 10K Run 2019 were unveiled here on Friday. Speaking at the event, Murali Nannapaneni, race director, said they are encouraged by the response from the running enthusiasts in the city.

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd said events like these will make people health conscious and they are relevant at a time when pollution levels have gone up. Tollywood actor Nikhil said Hyderabad comes as synonymous into his mind when he thinks about 10K Run.

The Freedom Hyderabad 10K will be held on November 24 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. The run is based on the theme ‘#My City My Run’ ‘#RunToBeFree’ with a motive to bring the city together for a common cause.

The Hyderabad 10K Run is an annual event held on the last Sunday of November. The race will have five primary categories, Elite 10K Run, Open 10K Run with Timing chip, Open 5K Run, SHE and the Family Run.

The Elite 10K run will be open to professionals who have completed the 10K run in 35 min (men) and 40 min (women) in the last one year. The Freedom Family Run, encourages families to run together and adopt a healthy habit.

SHE5 is a new category introduced this year for the women. The race will start at People’s Plaza and cover Hussain Sagar Lake and conclude at People’s Plaza. Hyderabad 10K Foundation founder member Suresh Babu also spoke during the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter