Hyderabad: 11-year-old girl dies in road accident

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: A girl died after being hit by an auto-rickshaw at Mirchowk in old city on Friday afternoon.

Shafiya Fatima (11) a resident of Zeharanagar was crossing the road near Hyder Hotel when a Tata Ace auto-rickshaw hit the child. Shafiya fell on the road and sustained injuries in the accident. She succumbed few minutes later while being shifted to hospital, the police said.

On receipt of information, the Mirchowk police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered against the driver of the auto-rickshaw .

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter