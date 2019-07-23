Telangana: 14 Jyothismathi students placed in TCS

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Karimnagar: Fourteen students of Jyothismathi Engineering College secured jobs in TATA Consultancy Services. The students were selected for the jobs after getting through the interviews with an annual package of Rs 3.36 lakh during the off-campus recruitment drive held in Hyderabad.

The college authorities informed that the placed students were including Sathwik, Ragini, Anjani, Sai Kumar, Vidhya, Srivani Reddy, Kalyani, Madhuri, Sandhya, Sushma, Sai Sri, Ravali, Pravalika, and Sai Kiran Reddy.

College chairman Juvvadi Sagar Rao, principal Dr G Laxminarayana Rao appreciated the students for getting jobs in such a prestigious company.