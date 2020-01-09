Hyderabad: 14-year-old selected as ball girl for Australian Open

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: For 14-year-old V Sanskrithi, a Class IX student of Devshala in Balamrai (Secunderabad), it is a moment to celebrate as she is the lone girl from South India to be selected for the forthcoming KIA Australian Open as a ball girl. The Australian Open, the first of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, begins in Melbourne from January 20.

Apart from Sanskrithi, BMW Aditya, also from Hyderabad, will fly to Australia for the Grand Slam tournament. These two are among the top 10 selected from India for the Melbourne tourney.

“Being a ball kid is my window to experience the world of international tennis and watch the game from an angle no one can ever see. I can watch my favourite tennis idols live on court, which would indeed be a treat,’’ said Sanskrithi.

According to Sanskrithi, the training was tough. “But luckily we were trained by Shiva Kumar Reddy, who is very passionate about training young budding tennis players,’’ she said.

Last year, Varshit from Hyderabad was selected as ball boy for the Australian Open. There were 1,500 applications, of which 250 were screened in and were called to Delhi. Then 100 were shortlisted and finally 10 were selected based on their agility, quick hand-eye coordination, ball rolling skills, service skills, short sprints, written test, communication skills and overall personality.

