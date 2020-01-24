Hyderabad: 15 detained in Moghalpura for anti CAA protests

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Fifteen persons were detained at Moghalpura when they staged an Anti-CAA/NRC protest around midnight.

A group of persons had reportedly gathered for a sit in at a private property when the police intervened and tried to disperse them saying they did not had any permission to do so.

Soon the protestors started raising slogans against the police and the government.

Mild tension prevailed when the police forcefully lifted a few youngsters who had gathered around and bundled into a police van.

ACP Mirchowk B Anand who arrived at the spot summoned more forces to the spot. The protest was continuing till filing of the report.

