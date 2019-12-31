Hyderabad: 171 Chaitanya students selected for national Olympiad

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya School achieved a landmark victory in the Science and Astronomy Olympiads that were jointly organised by The Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and the Homi Bhabha Center for Science and Education, Mumbai.

In these exams, a total of 171 students from Sri Chaitanya secured more than the merit index marks and were selected. On the basis of subjects, 75 students got merit index marks in Chemistry Olympiad, 43 in Junior Science Olympiad, 29 in in Physics Olympiad and 24 students in Astronomy Olympiad, according to the press release.

All the selected students will write the Indian National Olympiad exams in January, 2020, said Dr BS Rao, the chairman of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions.

The academic directors, Sushma and Seema, said the exceptional results were due to the exclusively designed programmes in the Sri Chaitanya School and the efforts of the committed teaching staff.

