Hyderabad: 19-year-old girl, two lovers arrested for mother’s murder

By | Published: 5:24 pm

Hyderabad: 19-year-old girl, two lovers arrested for mother’s murderAfter several twists and turns, the police on Thursday made three arrests in connection with the murder of Rajitha, a 38-year-old woman whose body was found on the railway tracks near Choutuppal last week. The arrested persons included Rajitha’s 19-year-old daughter, P Keerthi.

The Hayathnagar police, who were probing the murder, also arrested Keerthi’s boyfriends K Shashikumar and C Bal Reddy, both of whom were booked on charges of rape as well, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, because Keerthi was a minor when they got into physical relationships with her.

According to police, Keerthi, a Biotechnology degree student, had become friends with Bal Reddy through his sister. They got into an affair and also maintained a physical relationship while she was still a minor. They met several times at Bal Reddy’s house leading to her pregnancy last September.

To abort the pregnancy, Keerthi sought her neighbour Shashikumar’s help. He convinced Rajitha saying they were going to attend a function in Sangareddy while Bal Reddy took Keerthi to Amangal where she got an abortion done in a private hospital.

“Taking advantage, Shashikumar started blackmailing Keerthi to maintain a physical relationship with him. Due to fear, Keerthi started having a relationship with him as well,” Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, said.

Shashikumar took their intimate pictures and also started demanding Rs.10 lakh from Keerthi. When she refused, he threatened to reveal about their affair to her mother and to Bal Reddy as well.

“He came up with a plot to kill Rajitha, who was doing a chit business locally and also eyed the property of the family. As per their plan, on October 19, they strangulated Rajitha. They first tried to picture it as a suicide by hanging the body from the ceiling fan, but as the body had started decomposing, they decided to dump it,” Bhagwat said.

They wrapped the body in a bed-sheet and took it in a car and dumped on the railway tracks at Ramanapet near Choutuppal, before returning and cleaning the house.

Further, posing as Rajitha, Keerthi called Bal Reddy’s father and requested him to allow Keerthi stay at their house as ‘she and her husband’ were going to their native place for her treatment.

“When her relatives started asking about her mother’s whereabouts, Keerthi said she was in Visakhatpatnam. She appeared on last Wednesday and acted as if she too was searching for her mother along with relatives,” the Commissioner said, adding that Keerthi also lodged a false complaint alleging her father harassed her mother due to which she could have left the house.

On a strong suspicion, police detained Keerthi and Shashikumar. During interrogation, they confessed to the killing. Bal Reddy too was arrested based on the confession of the other two.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter