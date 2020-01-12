Hyderabad: 2 cm chicken bone removed from 10 year old’s food pipe

By | Published: 3:11 pm 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: A 2 cm long chicken bone that got stuck in the food pipe of a 10-year-old boy from Serilingampally was successfully removed by the surgeons at Continental Hospitals.

Two-days after the bone got stuck in the food pipe, the child was referred to Continental Hospital with high fever and required immediate intervention.

A team of doctors led by medical gastroenterologist, Continental Hospitals, Dr Raghuram Kondala conducted an endoscopic clipping after the safe removal of the chicken bone from the oesophagus. With stenting, the functionality of the food pipe was fully restored to ensure no immediate or future complications, Dr. Raghuram said.

“Such cases need to be attended immediately, as a delay could increase the risks like food pipe perforation leading to infection, cause long term complications and even may result in fatality,” he said.

It is always advisable for the parents to keep a watch on their children while they are eating meats with bones or while playing with small round or sharp objects, doctors said.

Care was taken while removing the object and stenting to ensure restoration of functionality of the food pipe. “The procedure involved passing a rigid scope into the airway to locate the bone and then using special forceps to remove it. The child has recovered quickly,” Dr. Raghuram said.

