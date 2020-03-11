Hyderabad: 2 jailed for assaulting bizman

By | Published: 7:39 pm 7:42 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were arrested by the police for assaulting a businessman, were sentenced to a jail term of two days by a city court here on Wednesday.

Imran Hussain (20) of Aghapura and Mohd Tabrez (19) of Mangalhat, had beaten up one Mohd Sameer, allegedly without any reason and abused him using vulgar words. On a complaint, the Habeebnagar police registered a case. Imran and Tabrez were produced before the court which awarded them the sentence.

