Hyderabad: 2-year RI to corrupt officials

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A special court for ACB cases here on Monday sentenced former Kukatpally GHMC bill collector T Venkatesh and GHMC private employee G Ravinder to two years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with a bribe case registered in 2008. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on each of them, according to a press release.

The ACB officials trapped them when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.2,000 from a complainant to enter his name as property tax assessee to issue property demand notices generated automatically every year. The bribe was also paid to receive property tax in respect of the penthouse of the complainant in Kukatpally, the press release added.

