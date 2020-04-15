Hyderabad: 208 camps for 32K construction workers in GHMC

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: More than 32,000 construction workers have been accommodated in 208 camps at different construction sites in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar in a press release said on Wednesday that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had held a meeting with builders, developers and contractors on March 26 with regard to measures to be taken up for the welfare of migrant workers at construction sites.

As per instructions of the Minister, the construction sites in GHMC limits where camps are existing have been identified and for each camp, a nodal officer has been appointed. The nodal officer is tasked with the responsibility of inspecting the site along with the AMOH / sanitary supervisor and police and verify the supply of food items, drinking water and also check sanitation of the premises. Any deficiencies are to be brought to the notice of agency/builder/developer concerned for rectification, he said.

The designated nodal officers inspected the sites twice and apart from food and sanitiation, ensured health checkups and medical aid as required. The list of these camps was also shared with the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad to arrange for patrolling of the sites periodically and ensure law and order at the camps.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .