Hyderabad: 21 Sikh couples tie the knot at Samuhik Vivaha Samaroh

Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Samuhik Vivaha Samaroh (mass marriages) at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Ground, Ameerpet, on Sunday saw 21 Sikh couples getting married without spending a penny.

Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet with the cooperation of Prabhandak Committees of Sikh Gurudwaras in Telangana conducted the programme. The marriages were performed in the presence of over 25,000 Sikhs who had come from different parts of the State, according to a press release.

The brides and bridegrooms hailed from Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Miryalaguda and Medak, apart from few from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States, the organisers said.

The mass marriages started at 9.30 am with a colourful ‘baraat’ of bridegrooms on horses from Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet, to Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Ground and marriages were performed at 11.15 am.

This unique service was provided by the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet keeping in view that many poor families cannot afford to perform marriages that require massive expenditure.

The committee made all arrangements, including free accommodation, Guru-ka-Langar (breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea and snacks) for the last three days, the release added.

