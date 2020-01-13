Hyderabad: 22 women held for obscene dance in pub

By | Published: 10:08 am

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police caught 22 women following a raid at a pub for allegedly performing obscene dance on Sunday night.

According to the police, a man had organized a birthday bash and invited the women from Mumbai to entertain his friends.

On a tip off, the police raided the place and detained them. The manager of the pub was also taken into custody.

Jubilee Hills SI V Siva Shankar said the Excise team was checking the pub for violations and on information of obscene dances, the Jubilee Hills police conducted a raid.

A case was registered by the police.

