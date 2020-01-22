Hyderabad: 24 visually impaired students get scholarships

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor Prof Podile Appa Rao on Tuesday distributed scholarship cheques to 24 eligible visually impaired students of the university. Scholarships worth Rs 5 lakh, which were raised by voluntary organisation, Help the Blind Foundation, were distributed.

Co-founder of ‘Help the Blind’ foundation N Sivaji Rao said that the rigorous selection process was carried out in identifying the visually impaired students/scholars of UoH for the annual scholarship. The Empowered Committee for Differently Abled Persons (ECDAP) at UoH had an opportunity to coordinate with the foundation in this matter.

After due process including certificate verification and a personal interview with the students, the foundation selected 24 visually impaired students for scholarship.

Pro Vice-Chancellors including Prof Arun Agarwal, Prof Rajashekhar Bellamkonda, Prof R S Sarraju, DSW, Prof S Rajagopal, ECDAP Chairman, Dr PSVS Sai Prasad, members of the foundation were present.

Meanwhile, Director of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) Dr Rajasekhar Kalivenkata was invited as keynote speaker at the ‘18th International Conference on Clinical Nutrition and Fitness’ to be held between May 1 and 2 at Barcelona, Spain.

Dr Rajasekhar will be delivering the key note address on the theme ‘Deciphering New Ideas for the betterment of Clinical Nutrition’, according to a press release.

