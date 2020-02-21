Hyderabad: 25 kg ganja seized; three held

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Friday arrested three persons on charges of selling marijuana to persons known to them.

The arrested have been identified as Talwade Basava (26) of Ghode-ki- Khabar in Mangalhat, Kureel Vishal (28) and Kureel Vijay, both residents of Laxmiguda village in Katedan.

Twenty-five kg of marijuana, a car, bike, four mobile phones and a digital weighing machine were seized from the arrested persons. The trio was caught during a routine watch near Moghal-ka-Nala in Karwan, Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N Anjireddy, said.

