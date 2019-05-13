Hyderabad: 29 traffic inspectors awarded Meritorious Service Entry

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday awarded 29 traffic inspectors with Meritorious Service Entry (MSE) for their impressive work during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Commissioner distributed appreciation certificates to all the Inspectors and appreciated their efforts in the traffic management during the electioneering process.

Interacting with them, he said traffic management was a tough challenge and required advance planning and initiatives. He said there was a lot of scope to serve citizens and motivated them to work hard to meet the expectations of people.