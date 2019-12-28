Hyderabad: 3-day jail awarded to 27 persons caught in hookah parlour raid

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: A local court awarded three-day imprisonment to 27 persons who were caught during a raid at a hookah parlour in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday. The Commissioner’s Task Force along with Chandrayangutta police raided Al Nahdi Hookah Centre at Bandlaguda and caught 41 persons including the organisers.

On Friday, all those who were caught were produced before the court as the police registered cases against them. The case was registered under Section 188 of IPC, COTPA Act and Section 70B of Hyderabad City Police Act, said the Chandrayangutta police. The police produced the 27 persons before the court which convicted them for three-day jail.

The police had booked the management under Section 180, 270, 272, 273, 420 r/w 34 of IPC, 4 and 20 of COTPA Act against the owner Khaja Fareeduddin alias Irfan Nahdi, Syed Rasool and two others. They were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

