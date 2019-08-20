Hyderabad: 3-year-old dies after coming under auto-rickshaw

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad : A three-year-old girl died after being hit by a goods carrier auto-rickshaw at Mailardevpally on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Esthri Rani was standing outside a shop near her house in Mailardevpally when a Tata Ace hit her. “The auto driver was reversing the vehicle and hit the girl. Rani sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Niloufer hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” Mailardevpally Sub-Inspector Lenin Babu said. On a complaint from child’s father B Veeranna, the police registered a case against the driver.