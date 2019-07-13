Hyderabad: 300 monkeys caught from colony

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Residents of Ramachander Singh Colony at Pheerzadiguda in Bodduppal collected donations from each house and caught more than 300 monkeys with the help of monkey catchers. The simians that were trapped in a cage made up of iron mesh were later released in the forests in Srisailam and Narsapur. Irked by the increasing menace of simians in the colony, the residents had lodged complaints with the municipal officials.

However, there was no response from the authorities concerned. As the problem was turning worse, residents collected donations from each house in the colony and hired the monkey catchers to handle the issue on their own.

