Hyderabad: 347 persons caught in drunk driving check

Published: 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 347 persons were caught by the Cyberabad and Hyderabad traffic police during drunk and driving checking conducted at various places on Saturday night.

The police booked cases against 162 two-wheeler riders, 61 four wheeler drivers, 16 auto rickshaw drivers apart from eight truck drivers for driving in an inebriated condition.

All those who were caught by the police were asked to attend counseling at various Traffic Training Institute in both the commissionerates. They will also have to appear before the court.

