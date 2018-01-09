Hyderabad: 350 pvt degree colleges to face axe?

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: If Telangana State Council of Higher Education has its way, about 350 private degree colleges will have to shut shop in the next academic year.

The council intends to close down or merge colleges which had poor admissions in the academic year 2017-18. Presently, there are about 1,100 degree colleges and the council is of the view that less than 700 colleges will suffice for the State.

“About 1.70 lakh seats have gone vacant this academic year. Intake is more than the demand and there is a need to rationalise private degree colleges. The managements have understood that they cannot run the colleges with a few students,” Prof T Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE, after participating in the Executive Council (EC) meeting on Monday.

Reddy said in order to survive, the managements were offering several freebies to students and also giving exemption of attendance.

“The practice will be stopped. Students and teachers have to attend classes regularly. We have already started discussions with managements,” he said. This apart, the EC decided not to issue notification for setting up new private degree colleges and also for new courses.