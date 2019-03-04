Hyderabad: 4 injured in explosion at welding shop

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons sustained injuries when a carbide welding tank exploded at a workshop in Aliabad on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took place at Fine Welding Works located at Aliabad main road around 1 pm, when a person Ashraf was checking the equipment.

An eyewitness, Mohd Yousuf who sustained injuries in the incident told the police that when Ashraf was checking the carbide tank, which is used for welding, the gas leaked and triggered an explosion.

Yousuf, Faiyaz, Mahboob and Ashraf sustained burns in the incident and were rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment by the locals. On receipt of information, the Shahalibanda police rushed to the spot and inspected the premises. Panic prevailed for a while on the busy stretch with the traffic coming to a standstill following the explosion.