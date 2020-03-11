Hyderabad: 4 peddlers held, 98kg ganja seized

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: Four marijuana peddlers were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) in the city on Wednesday. The police seized 98 kilograms of the contraband and Rs. 2,000 from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught K Nagaraju (26), P Chinna Rao (28), Margal Durga Babu (21) all natives of Andhra Pradesh and G Narsimha (30) of Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana. According to P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force), Nagaraju and Chinna Rao, who are from Vishakatpatnam in AP, are growing marijuana in the forest area. They were supplying it to different people in the State after shifting the marijuana in private buses.

“The four came to the city in a private bus and got down at Malakpet. They were in search of customers when on a tip off, they were caught by our team,” the DCP said, adding that the four, along with the seized property, were handed over to the Malakpet police.

