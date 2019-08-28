Hyderabad: 47 Swachh theme parks on cards

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: As part of Swachh Hyderabad programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn up proposals to develop 47 urban living theme parks reflecting 15 different themes at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

In a press release issued here, the GHMC said that after establishment of Indira Park, Jalagam Vengal Rao Park, Krishna Kanth Park and Chacha Nehru Park, no parks were developed in the city. In this regard, municipal authorities have identified open places of more than 1 acre to develop these theme parks. About 47 open places have been identified so far and they would be developed as theme parks with Rs 120 crore.

Covering all zones in Greater Hyderabad, it was decided to create 12 Swachh theme parks with two in each of the six zones. The themes would explain about segregation of dry and wet waste, compost plant, water harvesting pits, Kaleshwaram project, maintenance of transfer station, plastic re-cycling, capping of dump yard and other activities.

Along with these parks, the civic body would also establish theme parks on solid waste management, traffic-related, Telangana culture, rainwater harvesting, children, adventure, universal theme, science and rain forest and others. Since there were no exclusive parks for children, the GHMC has decided to give importance to children theme parks.

Sanjeevaiah Park now exclusive to children

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to convert Sanjeevaiah Park comprising the Herbal park, Butterfly park, Rose garden and a towering national flag, as children’s park. According to a press release issued here, the Authority has also decided to change the name of the facility as Sanjeevaiah Children’s Park.

The decisions which come into implementation from Thursday would restrict the entry to the park only for children below 14 years age and parents and guardians accompanying them. Entry for those above 14 years and not accompanied by children stands prohibited.

The entry fee has been fixed at Rs 10 while entry will be free for students coming in a batch and accompanied by their teachers. The HMDA said the decisions were taken to enhance the pursuit of knowledge among students. Also, the ensure cleanliness, carrying of plastic bags has been restricted, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .