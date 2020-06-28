Hyderabad: 509 vacancies under National Health Mission

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: To strengthen response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Hyderabad, the District Medical and Health Officials (DM&HO) has invited applications to fill nearly 509 posts of health care workers for various cadres under National Health Mission (NHM).

The recruitment will be carried out on outsourcing basis and aims to fill 289 posts of MPHA (Multipurpose Health Assistant MPHA)/Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), 88 staff nurses, 69 medical officers, 59 lab assistants, five pharmacists and four epidemiologists.

Applications from interested and eligible persons can be sent online between June 28 and July 2 and further details can be had from the websites www.hyderabad.telangana.govin or http://dmhohyd.onlineportal.org.in

