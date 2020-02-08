Hyderabad: 56 flyers test negative for nCoV

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Since the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV), nearly 61 persons with a travel history to China were admitted to Fever and Gandhi Hospitals in Hyderabad. Of them, swab samples of 56 persons tested negative, while the results of five are awaited.

“The 56 persons, who tested negative for 2019-nCoV, are discharged. As on Friday, five persons are admitted to Gandhi Hospital, while none is admitted to Fever Hospital,” health officials said.

According to the officials, there are another 57 persons who do not have any symptoms of 2019-nCoV, but have a travel history to China. Such persons are under home isolation and their health condition is being monitored for 28 days by field surveillance teams.

On Thursday, the health officials collected swab samples of 19 persons and all of the samples tested negative for the virus. The Rangareddy district health officials on Friday evening said two Chinese workers, who were identified by the district surveillance team and referred to Gandhi Hospital, tested negative for 2019-nCoV.

“Our district surveillance programme is carefully scrutinising international passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). We also urge people not to spread unverified information related to 2019-nCoV on social medical platforms,” Dr Kathi Janardhan, programme officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and DM&HO, Rangareddy district, said.

Screening at RGIA

So far, the special health team at RGIA screened 4,698 passengers. As many as 73 volunteered or self-reported their medical condition, while health officials referred another 50 passengers, showing symptoms, to hospitals.

