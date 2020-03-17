Hyderabad: 66 establishments closed for violating Government orders

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s EVDM wing has sealed 66 establishments, including gyms and others, for not following the State Government orders issued in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was taking all measures as being adopted statewide to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A special drive would be launched to check the sanitation and other measures being taken hotels, restaurants and other places and initiate action accordingly, he said.

Other departments are also being involved in creating awareness among citizens on the steps to be taken to contain the spread of virus besides appealing them to follow the instructions issued by health department.

Already, instructions have been issued to officials to make use of gloves, masks and sanitisers for sanitary workers. As a precautionary measure, biometric attendance system has been suspended for a few days, he said.

