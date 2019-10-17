Hyderabad: 67% women not undergone breast cancer screening

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: A study conducted on mothers from multiple Indian cities including Hyderabad has claimed that despite high levels of awareness, 67 per cent of the women have not undergone screening for breast cancer.

The multi-city study conducted by Momspresso in association with Future Generali on a sample size of 2,555 mothers said that the overall awareness about breast cancer was around 86 per cent while 60 per cent claim to know about the incidence of breast cancer in India.

The study said that in spite of awareness about the common nature of the disease, 70 per cent of women were not aware of treatment options while 65 per cent do not know the cost of treatment.

Around 60 per cent of women who participated in the study were not comfortable discussing breast cancer with friends and family, 12 per cent suffered or are suffering from breast cancer.

The study said that one out of two women think that they could be at risk of getting breast cancer but still many did not get their screening done.

